AP-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 2 pm, OH

The state at 2 p.m. All times EDT.

___

BBA–INDIANS-RANGERS

ARLINGTON, Texas — Indians All-Star right-hander Corey Kluber, 5-0 with a 1.78 ERA his last eight starts, pitches against the AL-best Texas Rangers. Cleveland has scored only three runs combined its last four games and was shut out in the opener of this series matching division leaders. By Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING. 650 words, photos. Game starts 8:05 p.m.

BBN–REDS-DIAMONDBACKS

PHOENIX — Brandon Finnegan, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last outing, takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds and Braden Shipley goes for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 9:40 p.m.

FBN–BROWNS-BUCCANEERS

TAMPA, Fla. — Quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Jameis Winston are expected to get their most extensive work of the preseason when the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in what amounts to a dress rehearsal for the regular season. By Fred Goodall. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 8 p.m.