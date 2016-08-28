Officials concerned over whitewater center reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — State and local elected officials have expressed concerns that the U.S. National Whitewater Center has reopened its channels less than two months after a rafter died from a brain-eating amoeba and with no new regulations in place.

The Charlotte Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2bH8325) State Sen. Joel Ford said he was “stunned” the center resumed rafting on Aug. 10. Ford, whose district includes the facility, also said state lawmakers had expected to reconvene in Raleigh this winter and consider requirements. Ford also told the newspaper that lawmakers believed the water channels would remain closed until next year and thus didn’t act immediately.

The center closed after 18-year-old Lauren Seitz of Westerville, Ohio, died on June 19 from an infection caused by an amoeba naturally present in warm fresh water.