Ohio police: Woman shot after car crash, shooter in custody

SOLON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman was fatally shot after a crash involving the alleged shooter’s vehicle in suburban Cleveland.

Solon police responded to reports of the crash and gunfire before 7:30 Saturday morning. Officers say they found the woman in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers at the crash site arrested a 29-year-old North Ridgeville man, who they said was carrying a rifle.

Authorities have not released his name or the woman’s.

Police say their two vehicles collided, causing the suspect’s vehicle to roll over several times.

Solon Police Lt. Bruce Felton tells Cleveland.com that investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. He said they are investigating road-rage as a possible factor in the crash.