State agency proposes reform to unemployment benefits system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A committee of state lawmakers has held its first of five meetings aimed at determining whether Ohio’s jobless benefits system for workers is sustainable and whether any solvency issues need to be addressed.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2bUwzM1) the state Department of Job and Family Services warned the panel on Thursday that even a small recession would “render us insolvent.”

The agency says the state could increase employer taxes, levy a surcharge on businesses or suspend or lower benefit amounts.

Other possible changes include lengthening benefit wait periods or shortening the amount of time benefits can be received.

The committee of six appointed Republicans and two appointed Democrats was recently created after a bill aimed at resolving the system’s challenges stalled.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the committee was recently created this year, not last year.

