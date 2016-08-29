Treasurer, auditor team up on spending-transparency effort

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s treasurer and auditor have joined forces to make it easier for local governments to share financial information online.

The effort announced this month by Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL’) and Auditor Dave Yost is an extension of fiscal transparency efforts that have been expanding in the state for almost two years.

Mandel’s office launched an online checkbook of state spending information in December 2014. That site has since expanded to include pension funds and some local governments, school districts and universities. Ohio’s Office of Budget and Management brought the state’s entire accounting system online in June.

The latest effort integrates OhioCheckbook.com with the Auditor’s Uniform Accounting Network, a “one-stop shop” for local governments to submit year-end financial reports and checkbook-level spending information.

