Ohio city’s new firetruck doesn’t fit in station houses

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Officials in a southwest Ohio city say a new firetruck purchased for more than $867,000 doesn’t fit in the city’s station houses.

Lebanon city manager Pat Clements tells WLWT-TV (http://bit.ly/2bRIvy4 ) the problems started with a ladder truck that had to be taken out of service a few weeks ago due to mechanical failure. Documents show that Clements issued an emergency order to buy a new apparatus from Pierce Manufacturing.

Clements says officials knew the truck wasn’t going to fit into Station 41 or Station 42. The bay doors aren’t tall enough to fit standard height ladder trucks.

Clements says plans are underway to add additional tall doors on the back of Station 41 to allow for a drive-thru. One front bay will be modified to fit the new truck.

Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com