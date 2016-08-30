BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 2:00 pm, OH

The state at 2:00 p.m. All times EDT.

BBA–TWINS-INDIANS

CLEVELAND — Back from a rough road trip, the Indians, whose lead in the AL Central has dropped to 4 1-2 games, open a 10-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins, who have dropped 10 in a row but have given Cleveland fits this season. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time 7:10 p.m.

BBO–REDS-ANGELS

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Matt Shoemaker and the Los Angeles Angels host Dan Straily and the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of an interleague series between last-place teams. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 10 p.m.

FBN–BROWNS-CUTS

CLEVELAND — The Browns have plans for the future, and they don’t include Paul Kruger. By Tom Withers. SENT: 520 words. AP Photos.

FBN–AFC OVERVIEW

NEW YORK — No Manning. No Brady, for the first four games. No clear-cut favorite in the AFC. With the regular season about to kick off, it’s anybody’s guess who’ll be the conference’s representative at the Super Bowl in Houston in February. By Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FBC–T25-OHIO STATE-BOWLING GREEN

COLUMBUS — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and players talk about the upcoming season opener against Bowling Green. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Developing from 11:45 a.m. news conference.

FBC–T25-OHIO STATE-GIBSON

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s depth at wide receiver took a hit Monday when the university announced Monday that Torrance Gibson has been suspended from school for unspecified reasons. By Mitch Stacy. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

ALSO:

— FBC–W MICHIGAN ARRESTS: Two Western Michigan football players who were kicked off the team after their arrest have appeared in court on armed robbery charges. SENT: 130 words. Also moving on some news wires.

— BKC–CAVALIERS-CORN MAZES: An Ohio farm is honoring the Cleveland Cavaliers with corn mazes designed in the shape of their championship trophy, LeBron James’ head and the words “Homegrown Hero” and “Believeland.” Also moving on some news wires.