Ohio woman says boyfriend shot couple next door, then self

HOLLAND, Ohio (AP) — Police near Toledo say at least two people have been shot at a home that was on fire when officers got there.

A woman who lives next door tells The Blade newspaper that she watched her boyfriend shoot the couple who live in the house and then shoot himself in the head Tuesday morning.

She says there had been an ongoing dispute between the neighbors and her boyfriend.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office says at least two people were shot in the village of Holland. But a sheriff’s lieutenant would not say whether the shooter was among those taken to a hospital.

It appears that the fire was put out within an hour of a 911 call about the shooting.