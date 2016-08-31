National Democratic groups bailing on Ohio Senate race

A leading Democratic political action committee is canceling ad buys in the Ohio Senate race. It’s the second major group to do so as Democrats increasingly appear to be losing hope of winning back the key state.

The Senate Majority PAC has already spent about $10 million in Ohio on behalf of former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland, his single biggest source of outside support. Now the group is canceling large buys that were set to run the second week of September. That’s according to an official with knowledge of the developments who requested anonymity because the information was not public.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman is the incumbent, seeking a second term.

The Washington Post reported that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of Senate Democrats, was also pulling back on ad buys then.