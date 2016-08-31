Court sets execution date for condemned killer of 3-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has set a 2020 execution date for a gang member who fatally shot a 3-year-old boy.

The court ruled 6-1 Tuesday in the case of John Drummond. Drummond was convicted of killing 3-month-old Jiyen (JEYE’-ehn) Dent Jr. in March 2003 when a bullet hit him in the head as he was sitting in a baby swing in the living room of his home.

Authorities said Drummond and an accomplice fired 11 shots from an assault rifle and several more from a 9 mm handgun into the homes of the child and a neighbor in Youngstown.

The court scheduled a Sept. 17, 2020 execution date for the 39-year-old Drummond.

The execution’s likelihood is unclear since the state has struggled to find supplies of lethal injection drugs.