Hearing postponed for driver accused of ramming FBI gate

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man accused of ramming his dump truck through the security gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh has had his preliminary hearing postponed for a fourth time.

Forty-eight-year-old Thomas Richard Ross, of New Waterford, Ohio, is now scheduled to appear Nov. 2. He also faces federal charges in the July 26 incident, but a court date on those charges hasn’t been set.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Tuesday’s hearing was postponed.

Ross is accused of running eight red lights and driving recklessly before being stopped by police near the FBI building. Authorities say Ross claimed to have a bomb before speeding off and through the gate. No bomb was found and nobody else was hurt.

Ross is jailed. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.