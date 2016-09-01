Ohio Supreme Court sidelines another JobsOhio challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected another legal challenge to Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-sik’s) privatized job-creation agency on grounds that the plaintiff lacks the standing to sue.

In a ruling Wednesday, the high court affirmed a lower court’s decision against former ProgressOhio attorney Victoria Ullmann in her effort against JobsOhio. Justices said many of her legal arguments were aired, and rejected, in the liberal policy group’s earlier case against the jobs office.

Opponents have alleged for years that the way JobsOhio handles public money is unconstitutional. No case has gotten past the standing issue to argue those legal claims.

In his dissent, Justice Bill O’Neill calls JobsOhio “a closely held and secret organization for distribution to friends and allies” and says it deserves the court’s scrutiny.