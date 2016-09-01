ACLU raises concerns over FBI access to Ohio crime database

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is raising concerns about potential federal access to a state crime database, which would include facial recognition data.

The ACLU said Wednesday that any agreement allowing the FBI access to the database run by Ohio’s attorney general would need public input.

The civil liberties group obtained records from the attorney general’s office indicating discussions about such an agreement were in the works.

At issue is a searchable database that provides investigators near-instant access to records including drivers’ licenses, vehicle registrations, the sex offender registry, and defendants’ criminal history.

Dan Tierney, a spokesman for the attorney general, says the FBI hasn’t made a formal request and any decision would include input from groups like the ACLU.

The FBI didn’t immediately comment.