SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Police in suburban Toledo say officers shot and killed a suspect after he ran down an officer.

Authorities in Sylvania Township say two officers were hurt early Tuesday, but they’re expected to be OK.

A deputy police chief tells WTOL-TV in Toledo that one of the officers was in a driveway trying to detain the man when he hit him with a car.

He says the suspect tried to hit the officer again and that the officers felt they were in danger.