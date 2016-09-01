AP-OH–Ohio News Coverage Advisory 8:30 am, OH

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim AP Ohio news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES

CAMPAIGN 2016-TRUMP’S DAY

COLUMBUS — For weeks, Donald Trump flirted with a self-described “softening” of the hard-line immigration policies that propelled him to the Republican nomination, raising the hopes of party officials, some Hispanic leaders and skeptical voters unnerved by his presidential candidacy. By Julie Pace. SENT: 850 words. AP Photos. UPCOMING: Developing from Trump speech to American Legion convention in Cincinnati.

WITH:

— CAMPAIGN 2016-THE LATEST.

POLICE-SUSPECT KILLED

SYLVANIA — A police chief says a suspect who hit and officer with his car when police tried to detain him has been fatally shot. UPCOMING: 130 words, followed by 250 words by noon.

SYRIAN REFUGEES-UNITED STATES

SAN DIEGO — San Diego, the nation’s eighth-largest city, has received 626 Syrian refugees since October, more than any other in the United States. Many smaller cities have accepted outsized number of Syrians, including Erie, Pennsylvania; Toledo, Ohio; and Boise, Idaho. By Elliott Spagat. SENT: 720 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— CRASH-DRIVER SHOT: A grand jury will consider the case of a U.S. Marine Corps veteran charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman following a traffic accident near Cleveland.

— HOTEL DEATH-TEEN: The mother and grandmother of a teen who died from a heroin overdose at an Ohio hotel have admitted to supplying him with the drugs that killed him.

— HIT-AND-RUN-BICYCLIST DIES: A woman who pleaded no contest to charges in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist in southwestern Ohio has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

— FIREFIGHTER KILLED: A man accused of striking and killing a Cincinnati firefighter who was driving to work has pleaded guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide.

— HIRING LAW-CLEVELAND LAWSUIT: A new law banning Ohio cities from requiring contractors to hire local people for publicly funded construction projects was supposed to take effect Wednesday but has been temporarily blocked by a judge’s restraining order.

— HOTEL DEATH-TEEN: The mother and grandmother of a teen who died from a heroin overdose at an Ohio hotel have admitted to supplying him with the drugs that killed him.

— DENTAL PATIENT-SHOOTING: Authorities say a patient at an Ohio dentist’s office was shot in the hand when his gun went off while he was having dental work done.

— CLEVELAND AIR SHOW: This year’s Cleveland air show will feature appearances by the two newest fighter aircraft in America’s arsenal and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

— FATHER’S SLAYING: A woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for beating her father to death in 1987 in a case that went unsolved until she confessed last year.

— TOLEDO-JAIL DISPUTE: People sentenced for municipal violations in Toledo will be jailed in neighboring Wood County now that the city has ended its partnership with a regional jail after a dispute.

— OHIO VOTING: More than 1.6 million eligible voters who have yet to register in Ohio will soon hear from the state’s elections chief.

— PEOPLE-WILLIS-POLICE MOVIE: Filming is underway in central Ohio for an action-thriller starring Bruce Willis.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.