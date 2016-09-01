Ohio woman sentenced to 13 years in bicyclist’s death

CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman who pleaded no contest to charges in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist in southwestern Ohio has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Melinda Woodall was sentenced Wednesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. She earlier pleaded no contest to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, failing to stop after a crash and drug possession in 42-year-old Michael Prater’s death.

A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated similarly to a guilty plea for sentencing purposes.

Woodall read an apology to Prater’s family in court.

Authorities say the 35-year-old Amelia woman’s SUV struck Prater while he was riding his bicycle Jan. 31 in suburban Cincinnati. He died the next day.

Sheriff’s deputies have said Woodall failed to call 911 and left the crash scene.