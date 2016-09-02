Dems ask Supreme Court to delay cut to early voting in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Democrats are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay a reduction in early voting in the presidential swing state while they appeal the issue.

The state’s Democratic Party asked the court Thursday to suspend a ruling that would trim early voting opportunities.

That lower court decision from last month upheld a law eliminating days in which people could register and vote at the same time, a period known as “golden week.”

Democrats want the days reinstated, though they face long odds.

The Supreme Court justices divided 4-4 in a move to reinstate North Carolina’s voter identification requirement. The split illustrated how closely divided the court is on voting rights.

A 4-4 split in this case would be a loss for the Ohio Democrats.