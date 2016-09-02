Stepmom of scalded boy who died pleads guilty to murder

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges including murder and involuntary manslaughter in the bath scalding death of her 4-year-old stepson.

A Warren County judge on Thursday sentenced 25-year-old Anna Ritchie to 18 years to life in prison after she changed her plea from not guilty.

Ritchie has expressed remorse and says she accepts responsibility.

Ritchie was arrested after the March death of Austin Cooper. A detective said Ritchie told police that she put the boy’s legs in extra-hot water as punishment because he didn’t like baths and that she tried to hide his burns.

Her attorneys tried unsuccessfully to have evidence from her interview with Franklin police detectives excluded.

Austin’s father still faces trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.