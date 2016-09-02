Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 01.

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 10:00 AM Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation annual Fallen Workers Memorial service – Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation annual Fallen Workers Memorial service, honoring the memory of those who lost their lives as a result of a workplace injury. Speakers include BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison, and President/CEO Gordon Gough

Location: William Green Bldg, 30 W. Spring St., Columbus, OH Columbus https://www.ohiobwc.com/ https://twitter.com/OhioBWC

Contacts: Melissa Vince BWC Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 466 2956

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 10:00 AM Ohio state legislators hold news conference on statewide response to the statewide opioid crisis – Ohio House Democratic Caucus lawmakers Reps. Nickie J. Antonio, Greta Johnson , and Hearcel Craig hold news conference to detail a call for a ‘unified, statewide response to the devastating public health crisis that is the opioid addiction epidemic’

Location: Senate Press Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Jordan Plottner House Democratic Communications Director [email protected] 1 614 466 9034

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 10:15 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Childhood League Center construction site – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Childhood League Center construction site to highlight ‘the public-private partnership that made the project possible’

Location: 674 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected]

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 10:30 AM Columbus area SUBWAY shops September campaign kick-off event – Columbus area SUBWAY shops September campaign kick-off event, with proceeds from the campaign benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Location: 1576 W. 5th Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.nationwidechildrens.org/ https://twitter.com/nationwidekids

Contacts: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Media [email protected]

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 10:30 AM Ohio veterans hold press conference to ‘react to Donald Trump’s American Legion speech’ – Cincinnati City Council Member and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Wendell Young, and former member of the Ohio House of Representatives and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Veterans Groups and Allies Connie Pillich hold press conference to ‘react to Donald Trump’s remarks after he speaks at American Legion’s national convention’

Location: Fire Fighters Memorial Park, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.democrats.org/ https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats

Contacts: Ben Frech DNC 1 740 856 5519

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 11:00 AM Vice President Biden’s daily schedule – Vice President Joe Biden departs Washington, DC, en route for Youngstown, OH, where he delivers remarks at a Hillary for America campaign event at the UAW Local 1714 Union Hall (11:00 AM EDT), and tours a south side neighborhood (2:00 PM EDT, pooled press). Afterwards, he departs Youngstown en route for Cleveland, where he delivers remarks at a Hillary for America campaign event at the UAW Local 1005 Union Hall (5:45 PM EDT), before departing Cleveland en route for Wilmington, DE

Location: Wilmington Cleveland Youngstown http://www.whitehouse.gov/vicepresident https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press 1 202 456 0373

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 11:00 AM Vice President Biden campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio. Agenda includes public events at UAW 1714, 2121 Salt Springs Rd, Warren (11:00 AM EDT) and UAW Local 1005 Hall, 5615 Chevrolet Blvd, Parma (5:45 PM EDT), where he ‘lays out the high stakes of November’s election’ and urges Ohioans to support Clinton and ‘her vision for an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top’ * Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republican Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election

Location: Cleveland Warren www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open to the public at 9:30 AM EDT (Warren) and 3:45 PM EDT (Parma)

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 12:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, with a rally in Wilmington * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election

Location: Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, OH Wilmington www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again [email protected] 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226

Doors open 9:00 AM

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 2:00 PM Vice President Biden tours neighborhood in Youngstown, OH – Vice President Joe Biden tours a south side neighborhood in Youngstown, OH * Also today, Vice President Biden delivers remarks at Hillary for America campaign events in Youngstown and Cleveland

Location: Youngstown, OH Youngstown http://www.whitehouse.gov/vicepresident https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press 1 202 456 0373

Pooled press

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 2:30 PM OSU dedicates special chair honoring POW and MIA soldiers – Ohio State University dedicates special chair in Ohio Stadium that honors POW and MIA soldiers. The special chair ‘will always remain empty in honor of the sacrifices of those who have served but not returned’

Location: Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Amy Murray Ohio State University press [email protected] 1 614 292 8385

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 3:30 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman discusses rising health care costs – Republican Sen. Rob Portman hosts press conference to ‘highlight the rising cost of health care for seniors and his bipartisan legislation – the Senior Tax Hike Prevention Act – to address this issue’ with AARP Ohio State Director Barbara Sykes and President Michael Barnhart

Location: AARP Conference Room,17 S High St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman

Contacts: Emily Benavides Sen. Rob Portman press [email protected] 1 202 224 5190

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 Bad Boy Family Reunion tour launches in Ohio – Bad Boy Family Reunion tour launches, featuring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aka Puff Daddy, Lil’ Kim, Mase, Faith Evans, Mario Winans, 112, Total, Carl Thomas, The Lox and French Montana * The tour was originally scheduled to kick off in August, but was delayed to allow Diddy more time to recover from shoulder surgery

Location: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH Columbus https://twitter.com/BadBoyEnt

Contacts: Michael Cohen PMK-BNC Public Relations [email protected]

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 Donald Trump addresses The American Legion National Convention – The American Legion National Convention concludes, with today’s speakers including 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.legion.org https://twitter.com/AmericanLegion

Contacts: The American Legion press [email protected] 1 317 630 1253

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 AFLAC: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 706 596 3264

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 FirstEnergy Corp: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp

Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 384 3859

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 JM Smucker Co: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=77952&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Sonal P. Robinson J. M. Smucker Investor Relations 1 330 682 3000

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 01 Kroger Co: Q2 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 762 4969

——————–

Friday, Sep. 02 1:00 PM Columbus Public Health and AAA Ohio Auto Club hold a large scale car seat class – Columbus Public Health and AAA Ohio Auto Club hold a large scale car seat class to ensure families have a car seat and it’s properly installed before Labor Day Weekend. Participants include Columbus Public Health, Injury Prevention Manager Karisa Harvey, Columbus Public Health Car Seat Program Coordinator Ann Roderer, AAA Ohio Auto Club Senior Public Relations Manager Kimberly Schwind

Location: Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Jose Rodriguez Columbus Public Health [email protected] 1 614 604 5025 Karisa Harvey City of Columbus [email protected] 1 614 645 6318

——————–

Friday, Sep. 02 2:00 PM Family House Toledo hold open house to celebrate new daycare partnership for homeless children – Family House Toledo hold open house to celebrate daycare partnership between Ms. Cathy’s Learning Center and Family House to serve homeless children in Toledo shelters

Location: Family House, 699 Indiana Ave., Toledo, OH Toledo http://familyhousetoledo.org/ https://twitter.com/familyhousetol

Contacts: Renee Palacios Family House Toledo [email protected] 1 419 242 5505

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 03 – Sunday, Sep. 04 Fashion Meets Music Festival – Fashion Meets Music Festival (FMMF), collaborative festival combining fashion and music alongside a Fashion and Retail Expo. Performers include Passion Pit, Matt and Kim, Adventure Club, DJ Khaled, Borns and French Montana

Location: Arena District, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.fmmf.us https://twitter.com/FMMFestival #FMMF

Contacts: Dayna Ghiraldi Big Picture Media [email protected] Fashion Meets Music Festival [email protected]

_____

