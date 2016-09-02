Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Sep. 02.

——————–

Friday, Sep. 02 1:00 PM Columbus Public Health and AAA Ohio Auto Club hold a large scale car seat class – Columbus Public Health and AAA Ohio Auto Club hold a large scale car seat class to ensure families have a car seat and it’s properly installed before Labor Day Weekend. Participants include Columbus Public Health, Injury Prevention Manager Karisa Harvey, Columbus Public Health Car Seat Program Coordinator Ann Roderer, AAA Ohio Auto Club Senior Public Relations Manager Kimberly Schwind

Location: Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Jose Rodriguez Columbus Public Health [email protected] 1 614 604 5025 Karisa Harvey City of Columbus [email protected] 1 614 645 6318

——————–

Friday, Sep. 02 2:00 PM Family House Toledo hold open house to celebrate new daycare partnership for homeless children – Family House Toledo hold open house to celebrate daycare partnership between Ms. Cathy’s Learning Center and Family House to serve homeless children in Toledo shelters

Location: Family House, 699 Indiana Ave., Toledo, OH Toledo http://familyhousetoledo.org/ https://twitter.com/familyhousetol

Contacts: Renee Palacios Family House Toledo [email protected] 1 419 242 5505

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 03 – Sunday, Sep. 04 Fashion Meets Music Festival – Fashion Meets Music Festival (FMMF), collaborative festival combining fashion and music alongside a Fashion and Retail Expo. Performers include Passion Pit, Matt and Kim, Adventure Club, DJ Khaled, Borns and French Montana

Location: Arena District, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.fmmf.us https://twitter.com/FMMFestival #FMMF

Contacts: Dayna Ghiraldi Big Picture Media [email protected] Fashion Meets Music Festival [email protected]

_____

