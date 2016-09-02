Ex-official sentenced for stealing $677K from village

SOUTH AMHERST, Ohio (AP) — The former clerk-treasurer of a northeast Ohio village has been sentenced to six months behind bars with work release after she admitted to stealing more than $677,000 from the town to support her gambling habit.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports (http://bit.ly/2bOI4o0 ) 54-year-old Kim Green was also sentenced to make restitution on charges of theft in office and tampering with records.

Green told the court she broke the trust of the people and is asking for forgiveness.

Prosecutors say Green repeatedly wrote checks out to herself from South Amherst account and used much of the money to play the lottery at a nearby gas station.

Under her sentence, Green will be released daily to work at her job at a factory in Grafton and will return to jail every day.

