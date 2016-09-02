Ohio man held on $1M bond in slaying of daughter’s boyfriend

MINERVA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man suspected of fatally shooting his adult daughter’s boyfriend inside a mobile home after she was arrested is being held on $1 million bond.

The Canton Repository reports (http://bit.ly/2bV81RO) 68-year-old Kenneth Blanchard was charged with murder in the killing of 35-year-old Michael Fairchild on Wednesday in Minerva. Blanchard appeared in court Thursday via video and didn’t comment other than to state his understanding of the proceeding.

Authorities say Blanchard’s daughter had been arrested earlier in the week on a probation violation, leading to the fatal confrontation.

Minerva Police Chief Chris Miller says Blanchard confronted Fairchild in what he believes was in relation to Blanchard’s daughter’s arrest. Witnesses told police they heard arguing before gunshots rang out.

Miller says Blanchard told officers that he had shot the victim.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com