Hillary and Bill Clinton to visit Ohio on Labor Day

CINCINNATI (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine will visit a Labor Day festival in Cleveland, while former president Bill Clinton will headline the annual AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic near Cincinnati.

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign said Friday that her schedule Monday includes a stop with Kaine at the 11th Congressional District Labor Day Festival at Luke Easter Park in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, her husband will speak at a holiday gathering that usually draws thousands of union members and their families to the Coney Island amusement park along the Ohio River.

Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump both spoke at the American Legion convention this week in Cincinnati. They’re expected to be frequent visitors to the pivotal state of Ohio over the next two months.