Cincinnati fireworks display to celebrate 40 years

CINCINNATI (AP) — A famous fireworks display in Cincinnati is turning 40.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2cfpmWi ) reports that the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks at Riverfest will celebrate four decades on Sunday. The fireworks will blast off just after 9 p.m. and will last around 30 minutes.

The display is Rozzi’s Famous Firework’s biggest single show of the year.

WEBN-FM promotions director Justin Tabas says the celebration draws approximately 250,000 people on each side of the river.

In honor of the anniversary, Riverfest will include a WEBN Museum with archives of the radio station and the fireworks.

