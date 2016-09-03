Judge: Youngstown well must remain closed during lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Youngstown-area wastewater injection well that’s at the center of a dispute over Ohio’s authority to regulate oil-and-gas operations will remain closed during litigation by judge’s order.

The Vindicator newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2bGNQIi) that Judge Kimberly Cocroft on Aug. 18 denied a request that the Weathersfield Township be allowed to resume short-term operations while its legal appeal proceeds. Arguments are scheduled Nov. 1.

Well operator American Water Management Services disputes the legal authority of the oil-and-gas chief at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The company also claims state actions against its well —which disposes of wastewater from hydraulic fracturing — defy science.

At least 20 small seismic events occurred near the well in 2014. State regulators believe they tapped the same fault as a 4.0-magnitude quake in Youngstown in 2011.

