Dueling proposals would regulate Ohio ‘submeter’ companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dueling proposals to regulate companies that serve as intermediaries between utilities and certain apartment complexes and condominiums are percolating at the Ohio Statehouse.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2bpjvfa ) reports that state Sen. Kevin Bacon and state Rep. Mike Duffey have both introduced bills on submeter companies.

Duffey’s plan limits what submeter companies can charge to the regulated prices of utilities. It directs the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to set the rules.

Bacon’s plan increases disclosure to consumers and institutes a complaint process. It requires landlords and submeter companies to select one of four methods of setting utility rates. The outcome could be rates higher or lower than those charged by regulated utilities.

Some companies prefer Bacon’s bill, saying it “levels the playing field” for companies and protects consumers.

