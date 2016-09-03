Revolutionary War flag exhibit at state museum to end

BOSTON (AP) — The chance to see a rare Revolutionary War-era flag believed to have once flown over Castle Island on the shore of Boston Harbor is rapidly coming to a close.

The exhibit featuring the 13-star flag at the Commonwealth Museum in Boston closes Sunday.

The flag is more than 230 years old and is one of the oldest U.S. flags in existence. It is believed that the flag flew at Fort Independence on Castle Island during the Revolutionary War.

In addition to 13 stripes, the flag has 13 white stars arranged in three rows — two horizontal rows of four stars each around one horizontal row of five stars.

The flag went on display in June.

It is owned by an Ohio family with roots in Boston.