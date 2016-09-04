Ohio’s GOP officeholders back Trump with faint enthusiasm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has drawn attention for his refusal to endorse Republican nominee and former rival Donald Trump. His fellow statewide officeholders also aren’t expressing great enthusiasm for the New York billionaire’s candidacy.

Only one, Auditor Dave Yost, has stated outright that he won’t vote for Trump, asking “what does he believe in?”

A look at what the rest of Ohio’s all-Republican statewide line-up has said publicly on Trump reveals lackluster support for the party’s presidential pick.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says she’s “not voting for Hillary Clinton.” Attorney General Mike DeWine and Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL’) says they’re “supporting the nominee.” Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) is barred from endorsements as elections chief. He says he’ll vote for Trump because he’s “the better of the bad options.”