PawSox try to set record for world’s largest game of catch

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox want fans to set a record for the world’s largest game of catch.

The AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox plans to invite fans to the field on Sunday following a 6:05 p.m. game against Buffalo. Fans will be allowed onto the field to play catch before a fireworks show.

Fans of the Cincinnati Reds set the record for the largest game of catch in July 2015.

The Guinness Book of World Records says 1,058 people participated in that effort.

PawSox General Manager Dan Rea says the team hopes children and adults will join in.