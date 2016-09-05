BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Julie Carr Smyth is on the desk. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES:

CLEVELAND VINEYARD

CLEVELAND — Rows of red and white grapes climb trellises surrounded by a crumbling brick building, an empty corner store and graffiti-covered apartments. The man who planted the vineyard says his plan for the lot once occupied by a crack house goes far beyond bottling wine. By John Seewer. SENT: 820 words, AP Photos OHTD101-105, OHTD107.

AROUND THE STATE:

SUPREME COURT JUSTICES RETIRE

COLUMBUS — Two Ohio Supreme Court justices have heard oral arguments from that bench for the last time as they head toward retirement due to mandatory age limits. The court ended its oral arguments for the year on Wednesday so Paul Pfeifer and Judith Lanzinger can help resolve undecided cases between now and the end of the year. SENT: 230 words, AP Photos109-110.

SWITCHING STATUES

CHILLICOTHE — Former Ohio Gov. William Allen is coming home to the city of Chillicothe. The Ross County Historical Society has agreed to take the statue of Ohio’s Democratic governor from 1874 to 1876, which is being displaced at the U.S. Capitol by one of inventor Thomas Edison. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 250 words by 3 p.m.

EXCHANGE-80 YEARS OF KNIVES

FREMONT — Every so often, Randy Christy will be with someone who needs a small cutting tool for one reason or another. “They’ll say, ‘Hey, have you got a knife?’ And I say, ‘Boy, have I got a knife!'” said Christy. Knives and cutting tools are what the Christy family of Fremont have been all about for four generations. By Jon Chavez, The (Toledo) Blade. SENT: 545 words, AP Photos OHTOL201-209.

Eds: An AP Member Exchange. Mandatory member credit.

IN BRIEF:

— HOPALONG CASSIDY MUSEUM-FIRE: A museum dedicated to fictional cowboy hero Hopalong Cassidy has burned in Ohio.

— LARGEST GAME OF CATCH: The Pawtucket Red Sox want fans to set a record for the world’s largest game of catch. Fans of the Cincinnati Reds set the record for the largest game of catch in July 2015.

— FATAL SHOOTING-NEW YEAR’S EVE: The second trial of an Ohio woman suspected of fatally shooting her husband following a New Year’s Eve domestic dispute has again ended in a hung jury.

— DETECTIVE CHARGED-DRUG TRAFFICKING: A former Ohio police detective who was accused of drug trafficking and pleaded guilty to extortion is seeking leniency when he’s sentenced, arguing he was motivated by a prescription painkiller addiction he developed after an on-the-job injury.

— LEAD FIXTURES-OHIO SCHOOLS: Ohio’s building construction agency is letting educators know they might be eligible for money to help replace lead plumbing fixtures.

— GAS DRILLING-BALLOT: Attorneys for Ohio’s elections chief are arguing in the Ohio Supreme Court that he acted properly in sidelining county anti-fracking measures proposed for fall ballots.

— HOME EQUITY LOANS-FLORIDA: The number of home equity loans in Orlando is up almost 25 percent over the past year. The research firm ATTOM Data Solutions last week said Orlando was among the top 10 cities for growth in the number of home equity line of credit originations. Only Birmingham, Alabama; Phoenix; Sacramento, California; Seattle; Columbus, Ohio; Provo, Utah; and Denver saw bigger growth in HELOC originations.

— CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO-PENCE: Donald Trump’s running mate flew under the radar during a stop at Ohio State University on the opening day of football season.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.