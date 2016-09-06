Ohio offers forensic video analysis to local law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s public safety department is adding forensic video analysis to the list of services it provides for free to law enforcement agencies across the state.

The department’s director, John Born, says the agency’s unit serves as a critical tool that can promote justice, safety and homeland security.

The department says it has “repurposed” positions within its agency to perform the new service. It says the video analysis unit employs specially-trained staff members who have been certified to do the work, and the team uses legal-reviewed standard operating procedures.

The unit can extract video files from computers, DVR systems, dash-cam systems and websites. It can analyze video for a variety of uses, including single-frame grab. The team can also provide testimony on the video.