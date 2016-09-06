Program teaches Marion students they’re ‘Too Good for Drugs’

MARION, Ohio (AP) — A school district in an Ohio city hit hard by drug abuse is offering a new anti-drug program in city schools.

Educators in Marion in north-central Ohio will integrate “Too Good for Drugs” into regular classes for sixth- through twelfth-graders.

The program involves scripted lessons, practicing scenarios and age-appropriate information about the effects of drug use and abuse.

Amy Wood, Marion’s Director of Educational Programs and Grants, tells the Marion Star (http://ohne.ws/2cBYWCq ) the district wants to make sure students hit their highest potential, and they need to be drug-free to do that.

School officials hope to extend the program to elementary grades next year.

Last year a batch of heroin laced with fentanyl sent 30 Marion overdose victims to the hospital and killed two people in a 12-day stretch.

