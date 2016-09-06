AP Explains: Ohio is home to 3 disputes over voting issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the most critical battleground states in the presidential election is home to three disputes over voting issues.

Groups have challenged Ohio’s cut to early voting, its ballot procedures and its process for removing voters from its registration rolls.

The outcome of these cases could potentially impact when voters can start casting ballots and how ballots will get counted this fall.

A dispute over a law trimming a week of early voting is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The state’s Democratic Party wants the days reinstated.

A federal appeals court in Cincinnati is set to decide two separate cases.

One challenges laws requiring voters to provide certain identifying information when casting absentee and provisional ballots. Another dispute involves how Ohio maintains its voter rolls.