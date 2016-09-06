Man accused of egging home 100-plus times will be sentenced

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of pelting his former neighbor’s Ohio home with eggs more than 100 times over a year is set to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of inducing panic.

Thirty-one-year-old Jason Kozan is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday, less than a week after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County court.

He had been charged in March with vandalizing Albert Clemens Sr.’s home in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid (YOO’-klid).

Defense attorney Anthony Bondra said Kozan maintains that he wasn’t responsible for egging the house. Bondra declined to comment further ahead of Tuesday’s sentencing.

Clemens has said the egg attacks damaged his home and kept his family on edge.

Authorities haven’t said what motivated the attacks but say they largely ceased after Kozan moved.