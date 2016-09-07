Appeals court overturns Ohio judge’s order on poll closings

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a judge’s order that required polls in four counties to stay open an extra hour during Ohio’s presidential primary.

U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott (duh-LAHT’) ordered polls in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties to remain open until 8:30 p.m. on March 15 after an anonymous caller complained about a traffic accident affecting the region. Polls were to close at 7:30 p.m.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) directed the polls to remain open, but appealed the order out of concerns it could set a precedent.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday the judge lacked jurisdiction, as there wasn’t a formal complaint or plaintiff with standing.

A Husted spokesman says the ruling satisfies their concerns and sets a standard going forward.