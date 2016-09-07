Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 06.

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 06 10:00 AM Ohio EPA announce second round of statewide mosquito control grants – Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler, State Medical Director Mary DiOrio, and Champaign County Health District Health Commissioner Jeff Webb announce the second round of statewide grants targeted toward helping communities mitigate the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile or La Cross Encephalitis

Location: Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana, OH Urbana http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA

Contacts: James Lee Ohio EPA 1 614 644 2160

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 06 1:30 PM Columbus Mayor Ginther announce members of Charter Review Committee – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Councilmember Shannon Hardin announce members of the newly-formed Charter Review Committee. The Committee will research and evaluate the structure and governance of City Council

Location: Columbus Main Library, 96 S. Grant Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council [email protected] 1 614 645 5530 Robin Davis Mayor’s Office [email protected] 1 614 645 2425

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 06 4:15 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman weekly conference call – Republican Sen. Rob Portman weekly conference call with Ohio reporters, focusing on recent legislative developments

Location: TBD www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman

Contacts: Emily Benavides Sen. Rob Portman press [email protected] 1 202 224 5190

To participate, please send an email to [email protected] for call-in information

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 06 5:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 2223 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 06 6:45 PM Hillary for Ohio volunteers open new organizing office

Location: 22 South Sandusky St, Delaware, OH Delaware www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 06 – Friday, Sep. 09 Content Marketing World Conference and Expo

Location: FirstMerit Convention Center of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.contentmarketinginstitute.com/ https://twitter.com/CMIContent #cmworld

Contacts: CMI [email protected]

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 07 11:30 AM Fitton Center for Creative Arts Celebrating Self Series Luncheon – Fitton Center for Creative Arts Celebrating Self Series Luncheon, featuring RLynch Enterprises CEO and author of ‘Adapt or Die: Leadership Principles from an American General’ Lt. General Rick Lynch

Location: Carruthers Signature Ballroom, 101 S Monument Ave, Hamilton, OH Hamilton http://fittoncenter.org/ https://twitter.com/fitton_center

Contacts: Ian MacKenzie-Thurley Fitton Center for Creative Arts [email protected] 1 513 863 8873 x112

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 07 1:30 PM Ohio Casino Control Commission releases monthly casino revenue report for August 2016 – Ohio Casino Control Commission releases monthly casino revenue report for August 2016, including casino reports for the Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Casino Toledo, JACK Cincinnati Casino and JACK Cleveland Casino along with statewide monthly totals

Location: TBD http://casinocontrol.ohio.gov/

Contacts: Jessica Franks Ohio Casino Control Commission [email protected] 1 614 914 2529

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 07 Chrissie Hynde celebrates 65th birthday – 65th birthday of Chrissie Hynde, American musician best known as a founding member of the band The Pretenders. Hynde has a daughter with Ray Davies of the Kinks, and was married to Jim Kerr of Simple Minds from 1984-1990

Location: TBD https://twitter.com/ChrissieHynde

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 08 10:00 AM Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2016 Press Conference – Press conference for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, featuring the announcement of the 2016 celebrity Grand Marshal. Previous marshals include ‘Star Trek’ star George Takei, Cincinnati Reds stars Tom Browning and Joe Morgan, trumpeter Al Hirt, parodist Weird Al Yankovic and Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil

Location: Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, 3 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com/ https://twitter.com/Cincinnatiparty #OktoberfestZinzinnati

Contacts: Rich Walburg Oktoberfest [email protected] 1 513 579 3194

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 08 11:00 AM The Standard’s 2016 Volunteer Expo – The Standard’s 2016 Volunteer Expo. The community event takes place at Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR, and Fountain Square, Cincinnati, OH (11:30 AM EDT)

Location: Cincinnati Portland https://www.standard.com/

Contacts: Jack Coleman Kelliann Amico [email protected]

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio