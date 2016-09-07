Probation for Ohio man accused of egging home 100-plus times

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of pelting his former neighbor’s Ohio home with eggs more than 100 times over a year has been sentenced to 18 months of probation and fined $1,000.

A six-month jail sentence was suspended Tuesday for 31-year-old Jason Kozan. He was sentenced less than a week after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic. Vandalism and menacing charges were dropped.

Defense attorney Anthony Bondra said Tuesday there’s a great deal of evidence that would lead to a reasonable doubt that Kozan participated in egging the home of Albert Clemens Sr. in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid (YOO’-klid).

Clemens has said the egg attacks damaged his home and kept his family on edge.

Authorities haven’t said what motivated the attacks, which largely stopped after Kozan moved.