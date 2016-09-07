13 years for Ohio man guilty in downtown crash that killed 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for causing a crash that killed two pedestrians when he recklessly drove his pickup truck into a school bus that hit the man and woman.

Terrance Trent of Whitehall in suburban Columbus was found guilty last month of two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of 21-year-old Stephanie Fibelkorn and 58-year-old William Lewis. He also was found guilty on two counts of vehicular assault for injuries to his passenger and the bus driver.

A judge on Tuesday sentenced the 63-year-old Trent to the maximum sentence.

Trent has testified he panicked because his girlfriend was hitting him as he drove. He said he didn’t remember speeding through red lights or weaving through traffic before the 2014 accident.