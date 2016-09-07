National Democratic group pulls more Strickland ads in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A major national Democratic political group is canceling more ad spending in the Ohio Senate race as the state’s former governor lags his well-funded Republican opponent.

Democratic ex-Gov. Ted Strickland was once considered among his party’s best chances this year to unseat a sitting Republican, Sen. Rob Portman. But Strickland’s campaign has failed to gain traction.

The Senate Majority PAC, Strickland’s single largest source of outside support, is now canceling an additional three weeks of broadcast buys from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10. The ad buys totaled about $3 million.

Spokesman Shripal Shah (SHREE’-pall shah) said the PAC’s ad buys are regularly adjusted to make sure they’re “in the best possible position” in November.

For now, the PAC’s holding onto its reserved time for Strickland from Oct. 11 to Election Day.