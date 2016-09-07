Victim of fake 911 call sues Ohio police over damage to home

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who was the victim of a fake 911 call is suing the city of Toledo and its police over damage done when they raided his home and arrested him in response to the call.

The lawsuit filed this week also alleges police caused emotional distress for the 33-year-old Army veteran and destroyed property they took in the September 2015 raid. The man, Donald McGranahan II, seeks over $25,000 in damages.

Toledo’s law director tells WTOL-TV the city will fight the lawsuit. He says the city agreed to pay for the home damage but hasn’t done so yet because the parties haven’t agreed on a fair amount and McGranahan must prove the value of the damaged property.

WTOL reports no one has been charged for the prank call.