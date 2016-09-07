Ohio patrol reports 11 crash deaths during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says the number of crash deaths on Ohio’s highways during the long Labor Day weekend apparently decreased compared with the same period a year ago.

Troopers say the initial count showed 11 crashes resulting in 11 deaths from Friday through Monday. That’s three fewer deaths than in the comparable weekend last year.

The patrol says troopers were out in force over the holiday weekend. They arrested 730 drivers for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. More than 4,800 drivers were cited for seat belt violations.