Family settles mold death suit against Pittsburgh hospital

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The family of an Ohio transplant patient who died during a mold outbreak at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has settled their lawsuit with the hospital network for over $1 million.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says (http://bit.ly/2cs7LKq ) it’s the second known settlement to arise from the mold outbreak.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shelby Slagle, of Groveport, Ohio, died in June 2015 after undergoing a heart transplant.

Court documents show her husband settled with the hospital network for $1.35 million.

The family of another patient, 47-year-old Tracy Fischer, of Erie, settled their lawsuit for $1.35 million in May. She died in October 2014.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said a specially ventilated room in the hospital’s cardiothoracic intensive care unit might have been the source of the mold.

UPMC suspended its transplant program for six days in September 2015.

