No suspicious packages found after threat at Cincinnati zoo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say nothing suspicious was found by bomb-sniffing dogs at the Cincinnati Zoo after police received a phone threat.

A Cincinnati police spokesman says about 50 visitors and 75 zoo staff members were evacuated Thursday afternoon. Lt. Steve Saunders says the call came in about 3 p.m. on a regular line at a Cincinnati police station.

Saunders wouldn’t provide details about what the caller said.

The zoo has been the target of critics on social media and elsewhere after a gorilla named Harambe was shot and killed by a special response team in May when a 3-year-old boy fell 15 feet into a moat inside the gorilla’s enclosure.

The zoo reopened its gorilla exhibit in June with a higher, reinforced barrier.

The zoo is scheduled to reopen Friday morning.