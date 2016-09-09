Company to review vandalism damage at old Cleveland cemetery

CLEVELAND (AP) — A monument company will review damage to roughly a dozen headstones at Cleveland’s oldest burial site to give the city an estimate on the cost of fixing the vandalized markers.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2c9Cs6E ) reports that a city spokesman said Wednesday that the company will assess the damage done by vandals at the Erie Street Cemetery in downtown Cleveland. Rows of toppled headstones or smashed memorial markers were spotted Tuesday in at least three areas of the cemetery.

The spokesman says it’s difficult to tell which of the headstones were vandalized and which were damaged by other means such as age.

Police say only one call was made regarding the incident, but the call was canceled and officers didn’t investigate.

About 8,000 people are buried at the cemetery.

