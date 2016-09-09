OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
03-19-33-35-40, Lucky Ball: 14
(three, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $111 million
0-3-6
(zero, three, six)
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
0-2-8-6
(zero, two, eight, six)
8-5-7-4
(eight, five, seven, four)
6-6-9-6-9
(six, six, nine, six, nine)
7-7-7-4-2
(seven, seven, seven, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: $205 million
11-23-29-30-39
(eleven, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000