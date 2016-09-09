Streetcar service in Cincinnati set to make its debut

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati’s new $148 million streetcar service is ready to make its official debut, starting with several days of free rides.

The streetcar known as the “Cincinnati Bell Connector” is scheduled to begin carrying passengers Friday and will be free through Sunday. The streetcar will run a 3.6-mile loop through downtown, connecting The Banks along the riverfront and the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

Motorists are allowed to drive in the streetcar lane in most areas along the route, but there are streetcar-only stretches. Authorities say motorists can be ticketed or towed for driving or parking in those areas.

Fares will be collected starting Monday. Tickets are $1 to ride for two hours and $2 for an all-day pass. Riders caught without a ticket starting next week could receive a citation.