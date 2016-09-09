Consumer groups appeal to prevent FirstEnergy rate approval

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Consumer groups are appealing a rate decision by Ohio regulators that guaranteed profits for FirstEnergy Corp.’s coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2cvS19s ) the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and the Northwest Ohio Aggregation Coalition on Tuesday appealed the Public Utility Commission of Ohio’s decision on March 31, contending the rates undermine a competitive electricity marketplace.

The groups are also appealing a subsequent decision to rehear the case on a revised proposal after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission struck down the first.

The original deal was designed to lock in profits regardless of whether consumers could find cheaper power from other sources. The revised proposal now being considered calls for a surcharge on customers’ power bills that would allow the utility to collect $131 million annually for three years.

___

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/