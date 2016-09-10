Authorities: Girl brought unloaded gun, bullets to school

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl had an unloaded gun and ammunition at a rural Ohio middle school and was arrested after officials took the firearm from her without incident.

Huntington Local School District Superintendent Pete Ruby says a student saw the girl with the .380-caliber handgun Friday morning and alerted authorities once the bus arrived at Huntington Middle School in Ross County.

Police say the gun wasn’t loaded but she had the bullets with her.

Authorities say the girl will be charged with possession of a dangerous ordinance on school grounds, which is a fifth-degree felony if committed by an adult.

She was taken to the county’s juvenile detention center.

Ruby says the school doesn’t have a history of discipline with the girl.