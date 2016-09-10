AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Mark Gillispie is on the desk. Interim New Editor Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

TOP STORIES:

HEALTH OVERHAUL-MEDICAID

COLUMBUS — Federal regulators reject a state plan to require low-income Ohioans on Medicaid to pay a new month cost, saying the proposal could lead to tens of thousands of people losing health care coverage. By Ann Sanner. SENT: 680 words.

DRUG SCOURGE-POLICE PHOTOS

CLEVELAND — An Ohio police department says it’s trying to illustrate the impact of the heroin and painkiller epidemic by sharing photos of a 4-year-old boy sitting in a vehicle behind slumped-over adults who were later revived with an overdose antidote. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 540 words. AP photos.

BOWLING ALLEY-JACKPOT GAME

GARRETTSVILLE — Thousands of people are flocking to a rural Ohio village for a bowling alley’s weekly raffle in hopes of becoming an overnight millionaire. SENT: 340 words.

PRESCHOOL FUNDING

COLUMBUS — A plan aimed at stopping Ohio’s publicly funded preschools from getting overlapping payments from multiple sources for services will be delayed until next school year. SENT: 260 words.

EARNS-KROGER

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati-based Kroger’s profit in its second quarter fell nearly 12 percent as it made changes to its employee pensions. The supermarket operator also says it was hurt by falling prices of eggs, meats and other products, forcing it to lower its earnings guidance for the year. SENT: 385 words, photo.

IN BRIEF:

— PIZZA ATM-COLLEGE: A newly installed ATM at an Ohio university is doling out the next best thing to money — pizza. Xavier (ZAYV’-yur) University in Cincinnati has partnered with a French company to install the first Pizza ATM in North America. With AP photos.

— CINCINNATI ZOO-EVACUATION: Police are investigating after receiving a threatening call that prompted the evacuation of the Cincinnati Zoo.

— SHERIFF-FBI INVESTIGATION: FBI agents have searched a northwest Ohio sheriff’s office but aren’t disclosing what they were looking at or why.

— MILLIONAIRE-WELFARE INVESTIGATION: Police say an Ohio man who claims he’s worth $120 million and is the son of a late former Iranian prince hid his wealth to collect food stamp payments and Medicaid.

— CINCINNATI STREETCAR: Cincinnati’s new $148 million streetcar service is making its official debut with several days of free rides.

— STEEL MILL-SAFETY VIOLATIONS: Federal investigators have cited a northeast Ohio steel mill for safety violations that included a lack of protection for workers from a dangerous atmosphere caused by chemicals leaking into the ventilation system.

— ENERGY DEALS-OHIO: Consumer groups are appealing a rate decision by Ohio regulators that guaranteed profits for FirstEnergy Corp.’s coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

— ITT COLLEGE-OHIO: Some Ohio colleges are fielding queries from potential transfer students left stranded in the midst of their studies when the for-profit chain ITT Technical Institute closed its campuses.

— CLEVELAND CEMETERY VANDALIZED: A monument company will review damage to roughly a dozen headstones at Cleveland’s oldest burial site to give the city an estimate on the cost of fixing the vandalized markers.

— ADULTS ONLY HOTEL: Residents in Atlanta’s far northern suburbs are objecting to an Ohio-based developer’s plans for an adults-only hotel that would be built near a Baptist church.

— CHILD SEX ABUSE-SENTENCE: Prosecutors in southwest Ohio say a man has been sentenced to serve a decade in prison after admitting he tried to rape a young child.

___

