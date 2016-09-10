Ex-cop who stole seized cash, items gets 33 months in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A longtime Ohio policeman accused of conspiring with another officer to falsely get search warrants and keep cash and property seized in drug investigations has been sentenced to just under three years in prison.

A federal judge on Friday also ordered former Reynoldsburg officer Shane Mauger to pay a $40,000 fine.

Defense attorney Mark Collins has said Mauger acknowledged his wrongdoing. The Columbus Dispatch reports Mauger also had been ordered to get treatment for the gambling that fueled his crimes.

Investigators say Mauger and a colleague stole at least $150,000 in seized money and property since 2006.

The 42-year-old Columbus man previously pleaded guilty to federal programs theft and conspiracy to deprive people of civil rights.

Authorities say Mauger’s alleged co-conspirator hanged himself in jail days after his arrest.